Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Update

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the October 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CTHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 117,072 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 361,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.90. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,019. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.63. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

