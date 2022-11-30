Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $12,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Chart Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE GTLS opened at $136.40 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $242.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Chart Industries

Several research firms have recently commented on GTLS. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $228.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.43.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

