Chase (NYSE:CCF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Chase Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE CCF traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.00. 14,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,600. Chase has a 1-year low of $74.36 and a 1-year high of $106.69. The firm has a market cap of $901.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a current ratio of 12.36.

Get Chase alerts:

About Chase

(Get Rating)

See Also

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.