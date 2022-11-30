Chase (NYSE:CCF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Chase Stock Up 3.9 %
NYSE CCF traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.00. 14,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,600. Chase has a 1-year low of $74.36 and a 1-year high of $106.69. The firm has a market cap of $901.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a current ratio of 12.36.
About Chase
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chase (CCF)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.