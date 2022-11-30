Chellitcoin (CHLT) Price Tops $0.0195 on Exchanges

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Chellitcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chellitcoin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Chellitcoin has a total market cap of $3.96 billion and $94.51 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chellitcoin Profile

Chellitcoin’s launch date was July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chellitcoin is chellitcoin.com. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chellitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chellitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chellitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

