Chesapeake Energy Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $16.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $16.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.22. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.71 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

CHK has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHK opened at $99.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.11. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 406,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,331,000 after acquiring an additional 54,551 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $643,000.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $3.16 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 11.46%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

