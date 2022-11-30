Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) EVP Sells $25,723,453.80 in Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $183.31. 10,926,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,833,238. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $189.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,651,311,000 after acquiring an additional 371,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,964,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

