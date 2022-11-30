Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CMG. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $74.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,626.96. 441,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,729. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,507.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,475.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,776.67.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

