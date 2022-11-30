Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Declares $1.02 Dividend

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.0222 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.
Christian Dior Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CHDRY opened at $175.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.71 and a 200 day moving average of $156.07. Christian Dior has a 52 week low of $134.32 and a 52 week high of $216.75.
