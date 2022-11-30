Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,300 shares, a growth of 229.1% from the October 31st total of 187,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 659,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Performance

CVII traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,990. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVII. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 114.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,497,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,761 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 19.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,492,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,297,000 after acquiring an additional 723,680 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 262.9% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,640,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,484 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 81.0% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 1,558,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 697,195 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 1,347.4% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,280,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,105 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

