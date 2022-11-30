Citigroup Lowers NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Price Target to $2.00

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 165.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NuCana from $21.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Shares of NCNA stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

NuCana ( NASDAQ:NCNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNA. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in NuCana by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 324,010 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in NuCana by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 48,845 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NuCana by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

