Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Position Boosted by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 326.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 593 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 556.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $103.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

