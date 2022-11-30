ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Up 636.1% in November

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 636.1% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,031,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,465,000 after purchasing an additional 578,071 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRGE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.46. 38,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,926. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average is $43.29.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.