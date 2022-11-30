Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) vs. Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Financial Survey

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Heliogen has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.4% of Heliogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of Clearway Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Heliogen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Clearway Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heliogen 0 2 0 0 2.00 Clearway Energy 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Heliogen and Clearway Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Heliogen currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 586.27%. Clearway Energy has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.61%. Given Heliogen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Heliogen is more favorable than Clearway Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Heliogen and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heliogen -1,091.32% -87.56% -64.31% Clearway Energy 45.32% -12.43% -3.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heliogen and Clearway Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heliogen $8.80 million 22.06 -$137.40 million N/A N/A Clearway Energy $1.29 billion 5.55 $51.00 million $4.82 7.34

Clearway Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

Summary

Clearway Energy beats Heliogen on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heliogen

(Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc. operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc. and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc. in August 2018. Clearway Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

