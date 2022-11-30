CML Microsystems plc Announces Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:CML)

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CML Microsystems Stock Performance

CML opened at GBX 505 ($6.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,071.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 410.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 393.12. CML Microsystems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 332.25 ($3.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 505 ($6.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 10.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About CML Microsystems

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

