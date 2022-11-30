Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.57

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.57 and traded as low as $2.40. Coffee shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 17,618 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Coffee alerts:

Coffee Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

Coffee ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.58%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.83% of Coffee worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coffee Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.