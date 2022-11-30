Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.57

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.57 and traded as low as $2.40. Coffee shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 17,618 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.83% of Coffee worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
