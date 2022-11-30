Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Desjardins raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th.

CGEAF opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average of $62.85. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of $47.31 and a 12 month high of $91.08.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

