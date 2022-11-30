Coin98 (C98) Achieves Market Capitalization of $52.23 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $52.23 million and $14.35 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.45 or 0.01774491 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00012033 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00029529 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00039606 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000535 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.26 or 0.01802609 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

