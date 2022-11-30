CoinEx Token Self Reported Market Cap Tops $168.20 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $168.20 million and $312,745.01 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,139.23 or 0.06759364 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.00506122 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,187.74 or 0.30780400 BTC.
About CoinEx Token
CoinEx Token launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CoinEx Token Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
