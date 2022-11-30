Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRAW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRAW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 264.6% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Comera Life Sciences Stock Performance

CMRAW remained flat at $0.05 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,327. Comera Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comera Life Sciences stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRAW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 202,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

About Comera Life Sciences

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

