Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Short Interest Up 200.0% in November

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Community Bancorp Stock Performance
Community Bancorp stock remained flat at $18.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21. Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Community Bancorp Company Profile
