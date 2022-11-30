Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $41.84

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €41.84 ($43.13) and traded as low as €26.53 ($27.35). Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at €26.83 ($27.65), with a volume of 816,545 shares changing hands.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is €41.20.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

