Compound (COMP) 1-Day Volume Tops $16.86 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last week, Compound has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $37.66 or 0.00220766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $273.65 million and $16.86 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00120965 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00049881 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00060497 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound's total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound's official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound's official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 37.80753602 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 310 active market(s) with $14,040,113.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

