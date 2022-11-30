Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,900 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.12% of Conagra Brands worth $19,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,630,000 after buying an additional 9,004,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 22.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,078,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,479,000 after buying an additional 934,261 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 99.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 878,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,616,000 after buying an additional 841,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $37.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average of $34.21.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

