Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CORT. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.
Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ CORT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.28. 821,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,622. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 714.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 67.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.
About Corcept Therapeutics
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.
