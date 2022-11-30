Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CORT. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ CORT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.28. 821,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,622. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.56.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $1,303,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,116.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $1,303,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,116.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $639,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,733.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,814 shares of company stock worth $2,969,158 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 714.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 67.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

