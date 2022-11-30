Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Corning comprises approximately 1.1% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 17.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 147.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $528,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corning by 9.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in Corning by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 7,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.27. 42,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,677,545. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.47.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.