Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 108,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 68,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Corvus Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.58 million, a P/E ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.54.

About Corvus Gold

(Get Rating)

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.