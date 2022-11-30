Cosmos Trading Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.50 or 0.00061445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.01 billion and $126.70 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00076029 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001434 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000381 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010139 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00023862 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001399 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005240 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000124 BTC.
ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
