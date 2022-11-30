Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Holdings Raised by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $146.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.18. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $108.05 and a 52 week high of $182.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAP shares. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

