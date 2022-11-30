Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the October 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

SLVO stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,938. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.51. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4,972.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 582,468 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 119,975 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 233.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 105,449 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000.

