CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $180.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Cowen from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $210.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.97.

CRWD opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.00 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $242.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689 in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

