CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $275.00 to $200.00. The stock traded as low as $108.97 and last traded at $111.05, with a volume of 206542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.40.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 in the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.85 and a 200-day moving average of $168.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.07 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

