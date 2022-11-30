CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSLLY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Get CSL alerts:

CSL Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSLLY traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,789. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CSL has a fifty-two week low of $83.30 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.