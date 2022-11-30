CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,980 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 67,780 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 32,614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $100.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,105. The company has a market capitalization of $131.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.83.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

