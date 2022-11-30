CyberDragon Gold Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.53 Billion (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberDragon Gold has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $326,473.43 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberDragon Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.50 or 0.06869730 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.49 or 0.00506568 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,199.64 or 0.30809673 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Token Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberDragon Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberDragon Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberDragon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberDragon Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.