Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of DIFTY remained flat at $27.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,878. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $30.16.
About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (DIFTY)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.