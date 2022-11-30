Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €45.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €45.00 ($46.39) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($48.45) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.96) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($45.36) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($37.11) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($42.27) price target on Covestro in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of ETR:1COV traded up €1.20 ($1.24) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €38.23 ($39.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 7.69. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €27.69 ($28.55) and a fifty-two week high of €58.00 ($59.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.36.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

