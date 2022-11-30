DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Shares Up 0.8%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €4.41 ($4.55) and last traded at €4.40 ($4.54). 328,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.37 ($4.50).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.36 million and a PE ratio of 9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

