Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Up 555.6% in November

Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 555.6% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Digipath Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DIGP remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 5,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,079. The stock has a market cap of $707,780.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.11. Digipath has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Get Digipath alerts:

Digipath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Digipath, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. The company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products.

Receive News & Ratings for Digipath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digipath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.