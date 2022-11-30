Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Position Increased by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,727 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 12.4% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $11,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,524 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $348,189,000. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,679 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,904,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 6,250,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,409 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,840. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $29.33.

