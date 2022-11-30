Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,962 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $23,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,589 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,940,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,955,000 after purchasing an additional 44,286 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.77.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.87. 4,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,641. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.30. The company has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.