Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.50

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.50 and last traded at $60.92, with a volume of 853764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Donaldson Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average is $52.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,415.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 5.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 1,054.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after buying an additional 159,294 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Donaldson by 305.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 27,534 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

