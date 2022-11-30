Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.91-$3.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.34 billion-$3.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion. Donaldson also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.91-3.07 EPS.

Donaldson Stock Performance

DCI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.06. 9,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,870. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.79. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $61.38.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Donaldson will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

DCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Donaldson by 103.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

