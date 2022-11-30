DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie began coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ:DDI traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.90. 10,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,640. The stock has a market cap of $441.00 million, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. DoubleDown Interactive has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.13 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $883,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in DoubleDown Interactive by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,854,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,713,000 after acquiring an additional 70,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

