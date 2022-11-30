Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Update

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Drone Delivery Canada Price Performance

OTCMKTS TAKOF remained flat at $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday. 24,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,418. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35. Drone Delivery Canada has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.77.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.