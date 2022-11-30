DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $114.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 61.25%.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 96.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

