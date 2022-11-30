DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.10

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and traded as high as $11.23. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 7,914 shares.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund alerts:

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th.

Institutional Trading of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTF. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 178,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 32,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,678,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 479,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 216,513 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 24,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.