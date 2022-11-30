DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.10

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and traded as high as $11.23. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 7,914 shares.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
