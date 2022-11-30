DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the October 31st total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DTRT Health Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ DTRT remained flat at $10.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12. DTRT Health Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTRT Health Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition by 1.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 305,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in DTRT Health Acquisition by 1,627.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in DTRT Health Acquisition by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 535,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTRT Health Acquisition

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

