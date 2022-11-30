DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Short Interest Update

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,370,000 shares, an increase of 217.3% from the October 31st total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after buying an additional 1,798,499 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,627,000 after buying an additional 1,240,994 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after buying an additional 1,183,622 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,341,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,679,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,542. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.51. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

