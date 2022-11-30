dYdX One Day Volume Reaches $63.10 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 30th. One dYdX token can now be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00010449 BTC on popular exchanges. dYdX has a market capitalization of $99.89 million and $63.10 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dYdX has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dYdX Profile

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

