Eagle Capital Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.76. Eagle Capital Growth Fund shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 251 shares changing hands.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Price Performance

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Capital Growth Fund

In other Eagle Capital Growth Fund news, CFO David C. Sims acquired 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $46,072.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,685.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:GRF Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

